Kerala eases lockdown curbs: Know what's allowed and what's not from Tuesday

Kerala has decided to take the coronavirus head-on and relax lockdown rules despite witnessing a new surge in COVID-19 cases.

Public transport within districts, including water transport, is all set to resume, except in containment zones. Kerala state board's Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 examinations will be held as decided earlier, from May 26 to 30.

Beverages outlets and bars will start functioning once the online booking system is ready. All shops and commercial establishments, even shopping complexes other than large malls, will open their shutter. In the case of shopping complexes, only 50 per cent of shops will be allowed to open in a day.

Here's what is allowed and what is not in Kerala starting from Tuesday.

• Inter-district travel: People can make inter-district travel but only in private vehicles or taxis. There will, however, be no inter-district public transport.

Inter-district travel will be allowed only between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. No travel pass is required for this travel.

Such restrictions will not be applicable to those engaged in COVID-19 duty, essential services and government staff.

However, those travelling to faraway districts will have to secure special passes from the district police chief or the district collector.

• Private/ rented cars: Only two people, besides the driver, will be allowed in a private or rented four-wheeler. If it is a family, the allowed number is three.

• Two-wheeler: Only one person can travel in a two-wheeler. However, pillion ride will be allowed if the second person is from the same family.

• Autorickshaws: Three-wheelers will normally be allowed only a single passenger. If those hailing an autorickshaw is from a single family, three can travel.

• Public transport: Intra-district public transport, however, will have to comply with social distancing norms.

A public bus, KSRTC or private, will be allowed to carry only 50 per cent of its capacity. This means, only one can sit in a space for two and two in a space for three. Strap-hangers will not be allowed.

• Bus fare hike: Operating at half capacity would mean loss of revenue and therefore the government has decided to hike bus tariffs by 50 per cent.

The minimum charge will now be Rs 12, up from Rs 10. The per kilometre rate now is 70 paise. This will be raised 40 paise to Rs 1.10. "This hiked fare will be applicable only during the COVID-19 containment phase," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his daily COVID press briefing in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Passenger boat fares will be hiked by 33 per cent.

• Bars, wine shops and clubs: Beverages outlets can open for parcel service once online booking systems are ready. In bars, too, there would be parcel sale of liquor and food adhering to social distancing norms, and also after the online booking system is in place. Clubs will also open for parcel service provided only five people are allowed at a time.

• Government offices: All offices will function at 50 per cent capacity. Others will have to work from home, ready to report to office whenever required. Saturdays will continue to be a holiday till further notice. Employees who could not make it to the district of their work during the lockdown should report back to work. The district authorities can use them for COVID-19 preventive activities.

• Restaurants: Only takeaway counters will be open, and they will remain open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Home delivery will extend till 10 p.m.

• Marriages: The main function can be held with a maximum of 50 persons. Attendant functions should not have more than 20.

• Funeral: Should be held with not more than 20 people in attendance.

• Worship: Those responsible for carrying out rituals and other holy chores and duties can travel to the places of worship where they work. However, public gatherings in places of worship still stands prohibited.

• Barber shops/salons/beauty parlours: They can open adhering to social distancing norms, and should avoid the use of AC. At a given time, only two persons should be waiting. Towel used for one customer should not be re-used. Customers should be encouraged to bring their own towels. Only minimal functions like hair cutting, hair dressing and shaving can be carried out.

• Long distance travel: Those travelling to faraway districts regularly for work should obtain a special travel pass from the district collector/police chief. There will be more severe monitoring for entry into containment zones.

Permission will also be given to those who are travelling to pick up students or relatives who were stranded in other districts during lockdown, and also for those travelling back home after the lockdown.

• Containment zones: Travel will not be allowed into or from containment zones. If such a travel is inevitable in emergency situations, the traveller should go into a 14-day home or institutional quarantine.

• Electricians and plumbers: Technicians should carry a copy of their trade licence. If they want to travel to another district, they should get permission from the police station or district collector.