Heavy wind, rain damage 50 homes in Vaikom, yellow alert in 9 districts

Kerala is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next four days, the Indian Metereological Department informed in its forecast for the week.

Yellow alert has been issued in 9 districts including Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

Meanwhile, heavy winds damaged over 50 houses in Kottayam's Vaikkom region on Monday. The Ootupura (refectory) and Kalapeedam of the famous Vaikom temple was also destroyed in the wind. The electricity lines in this area have snapped.

According to an IMD alert, heavy rainfall (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on Monday.

Thunderstorm with wind speed reaching 40kmph in gusts accompanied by moderate rainfall is expected in Alappuzha, Ernakulam,Kannur and Kasaragod districts of Kerala and Minicoy Island of Lakashadweep on Monday.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds, speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph likely at different parts of Kerala from May 18 to 21. The weather conditions in Kerala are due to the formation of cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal.

NDRF personnel were deployed on Sunday in West Bengal and Odisha, to undertake massive evacuation of 11 lakh people likely to be severely hit by the cyclone 'Amphan'.

The cyclone, according to an IMD report, has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal. It is likely to make a landfall somewhere between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya Islands in Bangladesh on Wednesday.