High water level in dams remains a cause for concern in Kerala

Thodupuzha: The water level in the reservoirs of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) remain high with a dip in power consumption.

With just three weeks left for the arrival of monsoon, there is 35 per cent water in the dams in the state, an increase of 10 per cent from last year.

Currently, there is 43 per cent water in Idukki dam, an increase of 17ft from last year.

The KSEB dams had 33 per cent water during the same period in 2018, when massive floods wreaked havoc in Kerala.

As the possibility of a flood looms over Kerala this year too, the high water level is a cause for concern, the environment activists warn.

The heavy rainfall received last year and the low power consumption due to the lockdown are the reasons for the increased water level in dams. The state is likely to receive heavy rainfall this year too, as per the preliminary assessment of the meteorological department. Along with this, Kerala has also been receiving summer showers.

Eight prominent environment and water protection council activists have submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary, seeking to reduce the water level in the dams and implement flood-control guidelines.