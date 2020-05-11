Seven more COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Monday, coronavirus makes a comeback to Kasaragod

Seven more COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Monday. Four of the new cases are in Kasaragod district which had become COVID-free on Sunday after all the 178 patients were cured.

The other new patients are from Palakkad, Malappurama and Wayanad (one each).

The patients in Kasaragod came back from Maharashtra. The patient in Palakkad came from Chennai. The person who tested positive in Malappuram has returned from Kuwait. The fresh case in Wayanad contracted the disease from contact with another patient, state Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press statement.

No patient recovered on Monday. A total of 489 patients have recovered so far. The number of active cases undergoing treatment is 27.

Of the 27,986 people under observation, 27,545 are home quarantined and 441 in hospitals. As many as 187 suspected cases were hospitalised on Monday.

Of the 37,858 samples sent for tests, 37,098 have returned negative. Of the 3,842 samples from priority groups such as healthcare professionals and volunteers, 3,791 have returned negative.

Of the 1,307 people returned from abroad as on Sunday, 650 have been quarantined at their homes and 641 at COVID care centres. Sixteen people are undergoing observation at hospitals. There are 229 pregnant women among the returnees.