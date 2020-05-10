Vande Bharat, Day 4: First flight from Malaysia to Kerala departs with 177 passengers

Kochi: An Air India Express flight carrying 177 Indians stranded in Malaysia in the wake of COVID-19 departed from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Sunday evening.

The flight is expected to touch down at the Cochin International Airport at 10:30 pm.

All passengers would be subjected to COVID-19 rapid test at the airport before being transferred to their respective destinations by special taxis and state-owned buses.

The returnees, except pregnant women, will go into quarantine after completing formalities at the airport.

This is the first flight from the South East Asian country to Kerala after India launched the Vande Bharat mission to repatriate Indians stranded abroad four days ago.

So far, seven flights have brought 1,233 persons to Kerala's Kochi and Kozhikode airports.

2nd ✈ IX-0683 from Malaysia in Phase-I of #VandeBharatMission takes off 4 Kochi from KL with a full load of 177 passengers incldng 2 infants. @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @HardeepSPuri @MOS_MEA pic.twitter.com/tXQCqRYhVw — India in Malaysia (@hcikl) May 10, 2020

The mission started on Thursday with two flights bringing 363 Keralites from Abdu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to Kochi and Kozhikode.

On Friday, two flights from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain brought back 325 persons to Kochi. Three flights ferried 545 passengers from Kuwait, Oman and Qatar to Kochi on Saturday.

On Sunday, the operation of the flight from Doha to Thiruvananthapuram was cancelled as it did not get landing permission from the Qatar government. The flight was expected to bring home 181 persons from Qatar, including 15 pregnant women.

On Sunday, Indian Navy ship INS Jalashwa, carrying 698 from the Maldives, arrived at Cochin Port. The group comprises 595 males and 103 females. Of this, 14 are children below 10 years and 19 pregnant women.

Though most passengers are from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, there were repatriates of 18 other states and Union Territories also in the ship, which began its journey from Male to Kochi on Friday night.