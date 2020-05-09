2 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Saturday, one recover

Kerala recorded two new COVID-19 cases on Saturday while one person recovered, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his press conference at Thiruvananthapuram.

The new cases are from Kozhikode and Kochi. Both the patients returned from Gulf - one from Dubai and another from Abu Dhabi- on Thursday as part of the Vande Bharat Mission.

With the latest recovery, the number of COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kerala stands at 17.

So far, Kerala recorded 505 COVID-19 cases and 3 casualties.

Important points from chief minister's press meet:

• 123 people hospitalised on Saturday.

• 26 hospitals will be converted to COVID Care Centres.

• 13.49 crore allocated from Chief Minister's Disaster Management Fund for COVID care activities.

• The Covid-19 Jagratha app to be used to observe patients in the state.

• Those with symptoms can communicate with health officials through video calling.