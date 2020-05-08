Naval ship with 750 evacuees from Maldives to reach Kochi port on Sunday

Kochi: The Indian Navy ship, with 750 evacuees from Maldives, is expected to reach the Kochi port by Sunday.

All arrangements have been made at the port to receive the ship, part of the Indian Navy’s ‘Operation Samudra Setu' to evacuate the stranded Indians overseas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nodal officer in Kochi, city police commissioner Vijay Sakhare, and sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh reviewed the arrangements at the Samudrika terminal of the port along with other officials and port trust chairperson Dr M Beena on Thursday.

* The movement of passengers from the ship to the terminal will be held under the supervision of district administration and health department.

* The e-declaration of the passengers will be completed on board the ship itself. Preliminary tests will also be conducted.

#WATCH INS Jalashwa that will evacuate Indian nationals from Maldives under operation #SamudraSetu draws close to Male Port. pic.twitter.com/P9l2qPo0Td — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

* Those with symptoms will be allowed to disembark first and moved to a separate zone earmarked on the terminal. And after completing the immigration and customs checks, they would be taken to the hospital in ambulances. The district medical office (DMO) will oversee this.

Beds are seen inside the INS Jalashwa to repatriate Indian nationals from Maldives.

* Other passengers will be categorised into batches of 50 based on their districts and allowed to disembark next. Their immigration and customs checks will be completed at the Samudrika cruise terminal.

* The port health organisation will check the e-declaration of the passengers. BSNL will issue new SIM cards to passengers.

* Passengers will have to install Aarogya Setu app at the terminal itself.

* After completing the checks, passengers will be sent to various districts in buses with 30 people each. Cars will be provided depending on the need. Visitors, relatives or friends of passengers will not be allowed at the Samudrika terminal.