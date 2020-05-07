Kerala government halts issue of inter-state passes

The Kerala government on Thursday stopped issuing passes to people from other states. New passes will be issued only after the quarantine procedures of those who crossed the border are completed, Chief Secretary Tom Jose said.

By Wednesday, 6,802 persons have crossed into Kerala from others states risking the possibility of another wave of infection.

Over 2.03 lakh have registered in the COVID-19 Jagratha portal seeking return. Among them, 69,108 had asked for passes. Till now, 38,862 passes have been distributed.

Those coming from hotspot regions in other states should have to undergo institutional quarantine, in places identified by the state. Like in the case of foreign returnees, their samples will be tested on the seventh day and if found negative they would be allowed to return home and complete the rest of their 14-day quarantine period at their homes. If their tests turn positive, they will be shifted to hospitals.

The state had opened up six interstate border checkposts for the entry of Keralites from other states. They are Inchivila in Thiruvananthapuram, Aryankavu in Kollam, Kumili in Idukki, Walayar in Palakkad, Muthanga in Wayanad and Manjeswaram in Kasaragod.

A digital pass was allotted to those who have been given permission to travel. The passes were available in www.covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.

A few days ago, a lorry driver, who had gone to Chennai's COVID-19 hotspot Koyambedu market to purchase essential goods, and three of his immediate contacts had tested positive in Wayanad's Manathavady.

The public may contact the war room at the Kerala secretariat for more information inter-state travel and other COVID-related information. The round-the-clock war room may be reached in the contact numbers: 0471 2781100, 2781101.Whatsapp Number: 8281312912.