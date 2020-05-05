NRI evacuation: First flight to take off on May 7; naval ships enroute to Maldives, UAE

Kochi: The rescue mission to bring back Indians stranded abroad amidst the COVID-19 lockdown will commence operations on Thursday.

The first flight will operate from Dubai to Kerala. The passengers are expected to pay the ticket fare which is approximately, Rs 13,000 per ticket. The state government expects 15,000 expats to arrive in the state in the first phase of the evacuation. Out of these 2,700 are from the Gulf region.

Evacuation flights will be sent to Singapore, Malaysia, USA, Britain, Philippines and Bangladesh besides Gulf countries.

Here are the list of services which will operate from Thursday:

Day 1

Abu Dhabi to Kochi - 200 passengers

Dubai to Kozhikode- 200 passengers

Riyadh to Kozhikode -200 passengers

Qatar to Kochi -200 passengers

London to Mumbai- 250 passengers

Singapore- Mumbai -250 passengers

Kuala Lumpur-Delhi- 250 passengers

San Francisco-Mumbai-Hyderabad- 300 passengers

Manila- Ahmedabad- 250 passengers

Dhaka-Sri Nagar-200 passengers

Day 2

Bahrain-Kochi - 200 passengers

Dubai- Chennai (2 services)- 200 passengers each

Kuala Lumpur- Mumbai - 250 passengers

New York- Mumbai-Ahmedabad- 250 passengers

Dhaka- Delhi- 200 passengers

Kuwait- Hyderabad- 200 passengers

Singapore- Ahmedabad- 250 passengers

London- Bengaluru - 250 passengers

Day 3

Kuwait-Kochi- 200 passengers

Muscat-Kochi- 250passengers

Riyadh-Delhi- 200 passengers

Kuala Lumpur-Trichi- 250 passengers

Chicago-Mumbai-Chennai- 300 passengers

Dhaka-Mumbai- 200 passengers

London-Hyderabad- 250 passengers

Sharjah-Lucknow-200 passengers

Day 4

Qatar-Thiruvananthapuram- 200 passengers

Kuala Lumpur - Kochi - 250 passengers

Kuwait-Chennai- 200 passengers

Singapore-Trichi- 250 passengers

London-Mumbai- 250 passengers

Dhaka-Delhi- 200 passengers

Abu Dhabi-Hyderabad- 200 passengers

Washington-Delhi-Hyderabad- 300 passengers

Day 5

Damam-kochi- 200 passengers

Bahrain-Kozhikode- 200 passengers

Kuala Lumpur-Chennai -250 passengers

Manila-Delhi - 250 passengers

London-Ahmedabad- 250 passengers

Dubai-Kochi -200 passengers

Dhaka-Sri Nagar- 200 passengers

San Francisco-Delhi-Bengaluru - 300 passengers

Day 6

Kuala Lumpur-Kochi- 250 passengers

Muscut-Chennai- 200 passengers

London-Chennai- 250 passengers

Jeddah-Delhi- 200 passengers

Kuwait-Ahmedabad- 200 passengers

Dubai-Delhi (2services)- 200 passengers each

Manila-Hyderabad- 250 passengers

Dhaka-Srinagar-200 passengers

Singapore-Bengaluru- 250 passengers

New York-Delhi-Hyderabad- 300 passengers

Day 7

Kuwait-Kozhikode- 200 passengers

Manila-Chennai- 250 passengers

Dhaka- Chennai- 200 passengers

London-Delhi- 250 passengers

Chicago-Delhi-Hyderabad- 300 passengers

Jeddah-Kochi- 200 passengers

Kula Lumpur- Hyderabad- 250 passengers

Dubai-Amritsar- 200 passengers

Naval ships sent to Maldives, UAE

Meanwhile, India has sent three naval ships to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Maldives and UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a defence spokesperson said in the early hours on Tuesday.

INS Jalashwa deployed off Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for Maldives on Monday night, he said.

INS Shardul diverted to Dubai to evacuate the expatriates, the spokesperson added.

The three ships will return to Kochi, he said.

INS Magar and INS Shardul are Southern Naval Command ships, while INS Jalashwa is from Eastern Naval Command.

Almost 200 Indians from Maldives are expected to arrive in Kochi on the naval ship by next week. They are expected to complete a quarantine period of 14 days on their arrival. The expats will have to bear the expenses incurred during the quarantine.

4.27 lakh NRKs register

The Department of Non Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) officials said 4.27 lakh Keralites living in various foreign countries have evinced interest in coming back home till Monday. The list has been handed over to the embassies in different countries.

These numbers are based on the registrations on the NORKA website, which started on April 26. Those who wish to come back from abroad can still apply online at: www.registernorkaroots.org

Apart from this, over 1.5 lakh Keralites living in other Indian states too have registered with the NORKA website.

The centre has stated that it will not bear the cost of the flight tickets for expats returning home.

The registration of Non-Resident Indians(NRIs) wishing to return home have already begun in the Indian embassies of the respective nations. Only asymptomatic individuals will be allowed to return.

The list of expats selected for the return journey will be determined on priority basis by the embassies. Once this list is approved by the state governments, the centre will give the nod for the expats' return.

Evacuation will begin only after the states complete arrangements to accommodate the expatriates, including the 14-day quarantine facilities.