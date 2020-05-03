Six entry points for Keralites returning from other states

Thiruvananthapuram: The government has identified six entry points for Keralites, who have been stranded in other states due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

They can return to the state only through Injivila in Thiruvananthapuram, Aryankavu in Kollam, Kumali in Idukki, Walayar in Palakkad, Muthanga in Wayanad and Manjeshwaram in Kasaragod. Arrangements would be made for 500 people to wait at each entry point.

The process to be followed for those willing to return is listed below:

• Seek permission from the Collectors of districts you wish to return to using the website - covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in. Those who have not registered on the NORKA website, can also apply. After checking the information, the district Collector will send the travel permission, including the QR code, to the registered phone number and email. Only after getting the permission, should the applicants start the journey from their current locations.

• Website has more guidelines on travelling in a group in one vehicle and those from different districts travelling together.

• Carry the travel permit

• Only four people allowed in a five-seater vehicle, five in seven-seater, 10 people in a van and 25 in a bus.

• Take permission if the state authorities of the current location mandates so.

• Arrangements should be made if applicants plan to rent a car till the border and take another vehicle. Only driver is allowed in these vehicles. Also, the driver should take emergency pass from the Collector via website.

• Those heading to bring back the family members in other states, need to take permission from the respective Collectors.

• Those without any symptoms should stay in isolation at homes and others should be in quarantine at COVID care centres

Phone numbers of nodal officers, tasked with coordinating the travel of those heading to Kerala from other states are:

Gujarat - 9447011901, 9447727271

Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand - 9447625106

West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Assam - 9937300864, 9446544774

Jharkhand, North-eastern states including Sikkim - 9447023856

Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir - 9447733947

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands - 9496007020, 9895768608

Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh - 9447791297

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana – 9447782000

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu - 8281112002

Phone numbers of nodal officers, tasked with making arrangements for students, tourists and migrant workers to return to their respective states from Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam - 9447782000, 9895768608

Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha - 8126745505

Kottayam, Idukki - 9447625106

Ernakulam, Thrissur - 9447733947, 9446544774

Palakkad, Malappuram - 9496007020, 9447727271

Kozhikode, Wayanad - 8281112002

Kannur, Kasaragod - 9447791297