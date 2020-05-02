No public transport, liquor outlets: check out Kerala's revised lockdown rules

Thiruvananthapuram: Liquor outlets in Kerala will remain closed and public transport will not be available, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

He was announcing the guidelines as part of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. The union government had announced extension of the lockdown by two more weeks starting May 4.

The Union Home Ministry on Friday issued detailed guidelines, specifying activities allowed in the three zones - Red, Orange and Green - apart from what is permitted and not allowed country-wide. The Home Ministry had said sale of liquor, paan and tobacco could be allowed after ensuring minimum of six feet in social distancing - not over five people at one time at the shop.

The state was expected to relax the restrictions on liquor sale, but the government was not keen to take a risk.

All liquor shops in the state are remaining closed since March 24.

As per the Centre's classification, Ernakulam and Wayanad districts were in the Green zone as no COVID cases were reported there in 21 days till Friday.

However, with a new case being reported in Wayanad on Saturday, the hilly district has been redesignated as an Orange zone, the chief minister said.

Apart from Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thrissur districts are also green zones.

Kannur and Kottayam, which have the highest number of active cases in that order, are the only districts in the Red zone category in the state.

The remaining districts are designated as Orange zones.

Classification of the zones could be changed as and when the situation demands, the chief minister said.

Strict lockdown will be in place in areas designated as containment zones. Certain relaxations have been announced for other areas.

As decided earlier, in municipalities, wards or divisions considered as hotspots will be locked down.

In panchayats, neighbouring wards of a ward designated as containment zone will also be locked down.

Even in green zones, social distancing norms have to be maintained strictly. Public transport will not be allowed even in green zones.

Not more than three people, including driver, are allowed to travel in private vehicles in orange and green zones. This is not allowed in containment zones.

Pillion riding is not allowed in two wheelers. However, there will be exemption for emergency situations like a person dropping spouse at office. This exemption is not allowed in containment zones.

Across the state, no public gatherings will be allowed until further notice.

Theatres malls, salons and beauty parlours will also remain shut. However, hair dressers can go to customers' houses and work ensuring all safety measures.

Restrictions on the number of people who can attend marriages and funerals will continue. Not more than 20 people can attend such events.

Education institutions will remain shut. They can be opened only for exam-related activities by strictly adhering to social distancing norms.

Sunday should be observed as a complete holiday. No shops or offices should open on Sundays. Vehicles also should not ply.

Government offices other than those in essential services category have to follow existing restrictions. Fifty per cent of officials in A and B category and 33 per cent of those in C and D category have to be present in offices.

In Green zones, shops are allowed to function from 7am to 7:30pm. Service institutions can function three days a week with maximum 50 per cent of staff.

Restaurants can offer parcel services everywhere except hotspots within existing timings.

In Green and Orange zones, small-scale textiles shops in single-storey buildings can function with less than five staff.

Taxis and online cab services are allowed in Orange and Green zones with just three people including driver.

In Green and Orange zones, inter-districts conveyance is allowed for emergency situations.

There won't be any restriction for vehicles carrying goods. No special permits are needed for such vehicles.

People are allowed to go out from 7am to 7:30pm, only for emergency purposes.

However, those above 65 and below 10 have been advised to stay home. No one should be allowed to go out between 7:30pm and 7am.

Relaxations for farming and industrial activities announced earlier will continue.