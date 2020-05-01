Bishop Mathew Anikuzhikattil, first bishop of Idukki eparchy, passes away

Thodupuzha: Bishop Mathew Anikuzhikattil, the first and emeritus bishop of the eparchy of Idukki of Syro Malabar Catholic Church, passed away at a hospital in Kolenchery on Friday.

The 78-year-old bishop, who had been under treatment for age-related ailments, breathed his last at the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical College Hospital, Kolenchery at 1:38am.

The funeral will be conducted at 1:30pm on Friday.

He was in the forefront of protests against Kasturirangan and Gadgil reports on the Western Ghats. He had always acted as the voice of farmers and the working class in the high ranges of Kerala.

He was the patron of the High Range Samrakshana Samithi (HRSS), a people's movement within the Catholic Church.

Bishop Mathew Anikuzhikattil was born on 23 September 1942 at Kadaplamattam near Pala in Kottayam district. He was ordained as a priest on 15 March 1971 at Holy Family church, Kunchithany, his home parish by Bishop Mathew Pothanamuzhi.

He was appointed as the first bishop of the eparchy of Idukki when it was erected by Pope John Paul II by separating eight foranes of the diocese of Kothamangalam on 15 January 2003. On March 2, 2003 he was consecrated as the bishop and the diocese was inaugurated. He resigned from service in 2018.

He also served as the chairman of the KCBC Commission for Family, Laity and Women.