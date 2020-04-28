High Court stays Kerala government's decision to cut employees' salary

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed the state government's decision to deduct six days' of salary of the government employees for five months from April 2020.

The controversial government order was issued on April 24 to 'raise funds for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic'. The plan was to cut salary of those drawing about 20,000.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, who heard a bunch of petitions challenging the government order, observed that the decision to cut salary was not supported by any provisions of law, reported Live Law.

The judge observed that it was the right of every individual to receive salary for the work discharged.

