Malayalam actor Ravi Vallathol dies at 67

Thiruvanathapuram: Malayalam film and serial actor Ravi Vallathol passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The actor was under treatment for Alzheimer's disease in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 67.

In a career spanning over three decades, he had acted in 46 films and over 100 television serials.

Vallathol debuted as an actor with the serial Vaitharani on Dooradarshan in 1986.
Ravi Vallathol was known for his humble nature: Mukesh

His first movie was Swathi Thirunal (1987), directed by Lenin Rajendran.

Vallathol is known for his roles in the movies Nalu Pennungal, Sagarm Sakshi, Vidheyan, Nizhalkkuthu, Samantharangal, and Sargam.

Vallathol had also penned 25 short stories. His stage play Revathikkoru Pavakkutty was later adapted into a film.

Ravi Vallathol was born on 25 November 1952 as the son of playwright T N Gopinathan Nair and Soudamini in Malappuram. He is the nephew of poet Vallathol Narayana Menon 

He is survived by wife Geethalakshmi. The couple has been running an organisation for mentally challenged named Thanal.

