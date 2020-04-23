Two more Keralites die of COVID-19 in US, Gulf

Kottayam: Two more Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, according to reports. Kottayam, Changanassery native Joseph Mathew, 69, died in Michigan, United States and Ashraf, 62, a native of Vadakara in Kozhikode district, died in the United Arab Emirates.

Joseph Mathew was a former president of Detroit Malayalee Association.

Over 40 Keralites have so far succumbed to the pandemic abroad.

On Wednesday, four Keralites had died of the coronavirus disease in the Gulf and Britain. They were identified as Ajith Kumar, 47, (Abu Dhabi, UAE), Hameed Bavarikkallu, 38, (Dubai, UAE), Baburaj, 55, (UAE) and Sebi, 50, (London, UK).

Ajith Kumar, who hails from Kottangal in Pathanamthitta district, was an employee of University General Transport in Abu Dhabi. His wife, children and mother-in-law are currently in Abu Dhabi. He died on Tuesday.

Hameed Bavarikkallu, son of Muhammed from Kumbala in Kasaragod district, died at a hospital in Dubai on Monday.

Baburaj hails from Thazhissery near Guruvayoor in Thirssur district. He had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in UAE. He was wokring in a rent-a-car company.

Sebi, who hails from Kurumassery near Aluva in Ernakulam district, died in London on Tuesday. He had been living in the United Kingdom for the past 14 years. He was survived by wife Sheena and son Dayan. The family had visited Kerala in January.

Gulf countries: Changanassery native Dr Rajendran Nair (Oman), Tirur native Pulickal Kunjhmon (Abu Dhabi, UAE), Kollam Chithara native Dileep Kumar (Dubai, UAE), native of Thrikodithanam in Changanassery Chalunkal Shaji Scaria (Dubai), native of Tirurangadi in Malappuram Safwan (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), Shabnaz, hailing from Panoor municipality in Kannur, native of Paravoor, Alacheri in Kannur Harris Kolathaayi (Ajman), Thrissur native Pareed (Dubai)

United States: Kottayam native Thomas Philip (New York), Pathanamthitta Varyapuram native Joseph Kuruvila, Kottayam native Paul Sebastian, Pathanamthitta Mallappally native Mammen Eapen, Pemaruthikkal Kuruvila of Ranni, Kottayam Ponkunnam native Padannammakkal Mathew Joseph (New York), Pathanamthitta Naranganam native Kombuvadakkethil Samuel (New York), Kozhencherry native Lalu Prathap Jose (Philadelphia), Kozhikode native Paul (Texas), Thoduppuzha native Mariamma Mathew (New York), Thrissur native Tennison Payyur (New York), Alappuzha Venmony native Annamma Sam (New Jersey), Ernakulam Ramamangalam native Kunjamma Samuel (New Jersey) Kottarakkara Karikkom native Oommen Kurien (New York), Eliamma Kuriakose of Palachuvadu near Piravom (New York), Joseph Thomas (New York), Shilpa Nair (New York), Thodupuzha native Thankachan (New York), Thiruvalla natives Eliyamma (New York), Shawn Abraham (New York), Pathanamthitta native Thomas David (New York)

Europe: Kottayam Mundathanam native Dr Ameerudheen (Birmingham), Koothattukulam native Moleparambil Siby (Derby) Indira from Odanavattom in Kollam (London), Perinthalmanna native Dr Hamza Pacheeri, Sienna, a nun belonging to Missionaries of Charity, Kottayam Kuruppanthara native Beena George (Ireland)