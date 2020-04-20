Six persons tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed.

All of them are from Kannur district. Five came from abroad and one contrated the diseases through contact.

As has been the trend in the last eight days, recovery far outstripped the new cases on Monday, too. On the day, 21 had recovered. Of these, 19 are from Kasaragod, two from Alappuzha.

Important points from CM's address:

• Kerala is ready to face any emergency situation.

• Kerala is being applauded across the world for its collective efforts.

• Laurels from people including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are for health workers who risk their lives to save others.

• State is ready to take care of all expatriates if the Centre makes arrangements to bring them home.

• Expatriates should stay back wherever they are until the Centre arranges the facilities to fly them back.

• State is readying facilities to quarantine 2 lakh people.

• We are still going through the stage where eternal vigilance is needed.