Lockdown to be eased in 7 districts from Monday, odd-even scheme for private vehicles

Lockdown will be eased in seven Kerala districts from Monday.

The restrictions will be relaxed in Kottayam, Idukki, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Thrissur and Wayanad districts.

The state government has recently included Kottayam and Idukki in the Green Zone while the other five districts have been included in Orange-B Zone.

Lockdown will continue in the remaining seven districts – clubbed in Orange 'A' and Red zones – till May 3.

Meanwhile, the State Police Chief Loknath Behra requested people to adhere to the restrictions strictly.

What's allowed in Green and Orange 'B' Zones from Monday

• Inter-district and inter-state travel will be allowed only for medical purporse

• Hospitals and pharmacies

• Shops selling agriculture, pisciculture and plantation products

• Construction works

• Government offices and financial institutions

What's not allowed/ closed in Green and Orange 'B' Zones

• Large gatherings

• Socio-religious functions

• Celebrations

• Educational institutions

• cinema theatres

• Shopping complexes

• Parks

• Bars

• Not more than 20 people should take part in wedding and funeral functions

Odd-even scheme for private vehicles (not applicable in Kottayam district)

• Vehicle numbers ending in odd digit (1,3,5,7,9) can ply on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

• Vehicle numbers ending in even digit (0,2,4,6,8) can ply on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

• This rule not applicable to essential services and women travelling alone.

• Only two passengers are allowed in four-wheelers (apart from the driver).

• Only one person can travel in two-wheelers.

Banks, public transport & Goods vehicles

•Bank timings (non-hotspot areas): 10am to 4pm (In the Red Zone, banks will function from 10 am to 2pm)

• No bus services till May 3 across the state. However, buses to transport employees for commercial establishment shall ply subject to restrictions.

• All goods vehicles will be permitted. Only 2 drivers and 1 helper are permitted in such vehicles.