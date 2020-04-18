Coronavirus: 29 healthcare workers from Kerala test positive in Mumbai

Mumbai: Twenty-nine healthcare workers from Kerala tested positive for COVID-19 here on Saturday.

With this, the total number of Keralites who got infected in Maharasthra rose to 111. Majority of these nurses are working at hospitals in Mumbai.

Of the 111 healthcare workers who tested positive, 62 were nurses from Wockhardt Hospital.

The others were working at Bhatia Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Breach Candy Hospital and Bombay Hospitals in Mumbai and Ruby Hall Hospital in Pune.

Twenty-six nurses working at the Jaslok Hospital tested positive on Friday during the second round of testing. They did no show any symptoms.

Asymptomatic people testing positive for COVID-19 is an alarming situation.

Meanwhile, 25 Navy personnel have also tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai.

10 deaths in Dharavi



After a 62-year-old man died of COVID-19 on Friday, the COVID-19 death toll at Dharavi has risen to 10. Fifteen more people were confirmed to have been infected.

Cases were confirmed at Mattunga labour camp, Muslim Nagar, Indira Nagar, Social Nagar, Balika Nagar, Lakshmi Chawl, Janata Society, and Sarvoday Society on Friday.



No community transmission in Mumbai: BMC



The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that there was no community transmission in Mumbai.



However, authorities have reportedly decided against immediately carrying out medical checks on asymptomatic people, who have been quarantined. These may lead to fewer cases being confirmed daily, but raises serious concerns over whether enough tests are being carried out.

The BMC said that over 28,000 people have been subjected to medical checks in Mumbai.

Number of confirmed cases crosses 14,000 in India



The number of COVID-19 cases in the country is at 14,378. The Union Health Ministry has said that 480 have died due to COVID-19, while 1992 people have recovered.



A total of 991 new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, and 43 people died.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan has risen to 19, including two deaths on Saturday. There are 1,270 positive cases in the state and 41 people tested positive on Saturday.