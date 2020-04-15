In Kerala, this 'friendly' clinic-on-wheels keeps migrant labourers hale and hearty

Kottayam: Last week, Abbas Ali visited a health clinic for the first time since he came to Kerala eight years ago. “The doctor told me that I don't have any COVID-19 symptoms,” Ali sounded quite excited while describing his experience.

"The doctor asked whether I have any health issues. I told him about the skin allergy that has been troubling me for almost a year. He checked the allergic spot and prescribed a few medicines. I thought I would have to buy it from outside. Surprisingly, the nurse gave me the medicines before I stepped out of the clinic," said 30-year-old Ali, a tent worker from Assam.

After getting Ali's positive feedback, his 50-odd compatriots living in the Koonammavu neighbourhood in Ernakulam district visited the clinic last Friday. All of them returned with a smile after knowing that they don't have any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. They were also happy to get tips in Assamese on the importance of hand wash, hand sanitising and avoiding mass gatherings during lockdown to check the virus spread.

Migrant labourers undergo medical check-up at the Bandhu Clinic in Ernakulam. Photo: CMID

The clinic, set up inside a brand new bus, travels to all places where migrant labourers live in Ernakulam district these days, and spreads awareness about COVID-19 and other diseases. The clinic has been named Bandhu – a Bengali word meaning friend – to establish a connect with the labourers.

Launched on March 29 jointly by the National Health Mission (NHM) and Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID), a think-tank on migrant labour issues, the clinic has reached out to more than 3,000 workers in the first two weeks. The clinic has a doctor, nurse, nursing assistant-cum-driver, and programme director.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited has sponsored the vehicle, while ESAF Small Finance Bank bears the operational cost.

"The mobile clinic comes under the Ahtithi Devo Bhava, a project to coordinate migrant welfare projects by the NHM. Going by the number of visitors in the last two weeks, we can easily say that migrant labourers have lapped up the clinic," said Akhil Manuel, Migrant Nodal Medical Officer of Ernakulam district.

The Bandhu mobile health clinic for migrant labourers. Photo: CMID

Getting rid of barriers

The highlight of the Bandhu clinic is that it helps migrant labourers get rid of the three major hindrances – time, location and language – in accessing healthcare services.

Migrant workers are reluctant to go to hospitals in Kerala as doctors will not speak their language. Besides, they have to skip one day's work to meet the healthcare professional, which is a luxury for them.

"They don't have to worry about these issues any more,” said Shefeena PS, project director with CMID. “They can now meet doctors and nurses who speak their languages after their working hours. That too at their worksites or at the places they live. That's why we claim that the clinic has removed barriers of time, location and language," she said.

She said labourers were reluctant to visit the clinic in the beginning, but their perception changed after getting positive feedback from their counterparts.

Going by the current statistics, the clinic screens about 300 to 400 persons for COVID-19 from 8 am to 4pm everyday. "We are just screening them for COVID-19 symptoms. If we come across with any one with persistent cough and fever, we will inform it to the nearest Primary Health Centre. They will follow up the case," Shefeena said.

The clinic thus acts as a link between the state health department and the migrant labourers, and plays a crucial role in checking the spread of the coronavirus.

Covid-19 screening in progress at the Bandhu Clinic for migrant labourers in Ernakulam district. Photo: CMID

Future plans

The clinic's rollout was originally scheduled for May, but it was advanced in the wake of coronavirus scare.

Once the COVID-19 scare gets over, the clinic will visit migrant labourer camps at regular intervals. "Ours is not a camp approach. We harp on continuous monitoring method," said Dr Akhil.

It means the mobile clinic team will visit a fixed place at a fixed time in the mornings and evenings. "It will ensure treatment and follow-up," he said.

Little wonder, then, that Benoy Peter, executive director of CMID, terms the clinic as the best example of public-private-civil society organisation partnership. "This is first of its kind project for migrant labourers in India. We can address many of such issues through collaborative efforts," Peter said.