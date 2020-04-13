Lockdown relaxations: Here's the list of firms open on different days of the week

With the nationwide lockdown set to end on April 14, the Kerala government has eased the restrictions imposed on certain firms. If the lockdown is extended by another two weeks, these firms will be allowed to open on allocated days of the week.

During the lockdown which began on March 25, only provision stores, health care and other essential services were allowed to operate.

Monday

• Optical sales and repair shops

• Repair shops for refrigerators, washing machines and mixer grinders

Monday, Tuesday

• Units manufacturing raw materials for beedi industry

Tuesday, Friday

• Book shops

Thursday, Sunday

• All types of workshops

Sunday

• Service centres for repairing mobile phones, laptops and accessories

• Mobile phone recharge centres

• Shops selling fans and air-conditioners

All days except Sundays

• Units engaged in production and distribution of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides

All days

• Vehicle workshops on national highways for trucks