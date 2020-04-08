Coronavirus: 24 Keralites die abroad, 12 in New York alone

Four more Keralites succumbed to COVID-19 abroad, taking the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities outside the state to 24.

The deceased are Kozhencherry native Lalu Prathap Jose (64) in Philadelphia, Kozhikode native Paul (21) in Texas, Thoduppuzha native Mariamma Mathew (80) and Thrissur native Tennison Payyur (82) in New York.

With this, the number of Keralite deaths reported from the US has soared to 14.

On Tuesday, Annamma Sam (52) hailing from Venmony in Alappuzha district died in New Jersey.

Her's was the second death reported from New Jersey. Kunjamma Samuel (85) from Ramamangalam in Ernakulam district, died on April 2.

Twelve deaths have been reported from New York alone.

On Monday, four Keralites lost their lives to coronavirus in New York. The deceased are Oommen Kurien (70) who hails from Karikkom near Kottarakkara, Eliamma Kuriakose (61) of Palachuvadu near Piravom, Joseph Thomas and Shilpa Nair.

Thankachan, from Muttom in Thodupuzha, Thiruvalla natives Eliyamma (65) and Shawn Abraham (21), and Pathanamthitta native Thomas David (43) are the other Keralites who succumbed to COVID-19 in the US. They were all based in New York.

Scores of Indian-Americans test positive in US

Scores of Indian-Americans have tested positive with the novel coronavirus in the US, the new global epicentre of the pandemic.

While there is no official or unofficial count of Indian-Americans infected with the coronavirus, information available on various private social media groups indicate that a significant number of them are in New York and New Jersey. These are also the two states with the highest concentration of Indian-Americans.

As of Wednesday, over 404,056 people have tested positive in the United States and fatalities have crossed 12,988.

More Keralite deaths elsewhere

More Keralite deaths have been reported from across the world.

Three deaths have been reported from the UK. Indira from Odanavattom in Kollam died of the coronavirus in London. The other deceased are Perintalmanna-native Dr Hamza Pacheeri (80) and Sienna, a nun belonging to Missionaries of Charity.

In Ireland, Beena George (58) a nurse who hails from Kottayam's Kuruppanthara, succumbed to the virus on Sunday.

In Saudi Arabia, Safwan (38) a native of Tirurangadi in Malappuram district, died in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh on Saturday. He was suffering from high fever and undergoing treatment at the Saudi German Hospital in Riyadh for the past four days.

Shabnaz, hailing from Panoor municipality in Kannur district, died here on Saturday due to coronavirus complications. He was 29.

Harris Kolathaayi (37) from Paravoor, Alacheri in Kerala's Kannur district succumbed to the coronavirus in Ajman, UAE on Monday. Thrissur native Pareed (67) had died in Dubai last week.

There was also a death reported from Mumbai. Thalassery native Ashokan died here last week.

CM's interaction with NRIs

The Kerala CM on Sunday conducted a video conference with some prominent members of the NRI community in 22 different countries to discuss the problems encountered by Keralites abroad.

"The travel ban has visibly affected NRIs. Some of the other pertinent issues faced by the NRI community were raised during the video conference. The different embassies and centre will be notified of these matters," he added.

The chief minister also appealed to Malayali school managements abroad to reduce school fees till the economic repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak fades away.

He added that discussions were being held to facilitate quarantine provisions for Malayalis abroad. Department of Non Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) has also set up helpdesks in five countries to aid Keralites abroad.