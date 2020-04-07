Actor Sasi Kalinga passes away

Kozhikode: Malayalam actor Sasi Kalinga passed away here on Tuesday early morning. He was 59.

He was undergoing treatment related to liver related ailments since quite sometime at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

Though known as Sasi Kalinga, his original name was V Chandrakumar.

He was a theater artiste before he ventured into films. He was seen in many hit movies including Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha (2009), Pranchiyettan & the Saint (2010), Indian Rupee (2011), Adaminte Makan Abu (2011), Amen (2013) etc.

He was married to Prabhavathi.