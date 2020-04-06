Kerala lockdown Day 15: No ration card? An affidavit can get you supplies

With thirteen new coronavirus cases confirmed on Monday, Kerala's curve has remained generally flat.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan insisted yet again that were no signs of community transmission. Of the nine cases reported in Kasaragod today, six had come from foreign countries, mostly from the Gulf. The remaining three are immediate contacts. Testing of samples has been ramped up and efforts are on the curb further spread of the virus.

Onmanorama compiles a list of essential and other services available in the state to see you through the last week of the lockdown.



Essential commodities at doorsteps



Kerala police cyberdome has come out with an app to facilitate the delivery of essential commodities at your home till lockdown is in effect. The facility is in association with the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.

Consumers and traders can use the app or website.

Click here to download the app for consumers

Click here to download the app for shops

Helplines for foreigners



Ministry of Tourism has set up a task force comprising both central and state tourism departments to address the issues being brought forward in real-time. The Coordination group is working through WhatsApp, emails and telephones to ensure smooth information flow.

The Ministry's 24x7 helpline number is 1363. For more information visit: strandedinindia.com or incredibleindia.org.

Facebook Live tips for farming



To help and aid the people in micro-green and vegetable farming, the Haritha Kerala Mission will conduct a class via Facebook Live on Monday at 4pm. Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had suggested that during the lockdown people should attempt to cultivate vegetables at home.

For viewing the Live: facebook.com/harithakeralamission

Banking hours



The State Level Bankers’ Committee has decided that Monday onwards all banks in Kerala will be open only from 10am to 2pm. Earlier, the time for banks was from 10am to 4pm on account of salary, pension and disbursal of other relief funds.

Postman for banking



The postal department has come to the aid of many who are unable to withdraw money from banks due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

A new initiative will see postal employees delivering money to homes for free. Up to Rs 10,000 will be delivered in cash. The facility can be availed by those who have linked their bank account number and mobile phone number with Aadhaar. Click to read the detailed procedure for such transactions.

Post office on wheels



The mobile post office which was already available in Pathanamthitta district will now start functioning in Thiruvananthapuram postal division also. It will offer minimal counter services (savings bank deposits, withdrawals, e-Money orders, PLI premium payment etc) and will start functioning from Saturday. Click here for the route chart.

Moratorium for cooperative loans till May 31



The cooperative department has announced a moratorium till May 31 for repayment of all loans taken from cooperative banks and societies. This is also applicable to the 'Muttathe Mulla' loan. During this period, penal interest will not be levied.

How to avail RBI's loan moratorium?



Following the three-month moratorium on loan repayments announced by the Reserve Bank of India in view of the coronavirus outbreak, banks are introducing various methods for customers to avail it. Onmanorama compiles plans of various banks to implement this.

No ration card? An affidavit can get you supplies



Those without ration cards may access the ration supplies at fair price shops through an affidavit, Ernakulam District Supply Officer informed. The eldest member of the family has to submit the affidavit. Those families without ration cards in any part of Kerala can avail up to 15 kilograms of rice from the fair price shops in this manner.

Ration complaints



If you find that the free ration supplied is less than what is promised by the government you can register a complaint on the toll-free number 1800 425 4835 or on the website lmd.kerala.gov.in.

HRD ministry' mobile app



The Ministry of Human Resource Development has brought out a mobile application, Arogya Setu App, for students, faculty and their family members to fight against COVID-19.

The App can be downloaded from:



iOS: itms-apps://itunes.apple.com/app/id505825357

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=nic.goi.aarogyasetu

Ministry of AYUSH has developed a protocol for immunity boosting measures for self-care. The same is also available at the NTA website for download and guidance.

Take this quiz, earn a scholarship



Wishill.com has come up with an online quiz competition to motivate students of class 11 and 12 at the time of lockdown. The quiz consists of general knowledge questions from various areas to test the students' overall awareness. The student who answers the maximum number of questions correctly in a minute will get a scholarship of up to Rs 25,000. The winner's school will also be rewarded.

'Edutainment' for kids



As 45 lakh children are now under lockdown at home, an online program - 'Avadhikala Santhoshangal' - for students has been set up in collaboration with KITE SCERT.

Students from class 5 to 9 can avail the service through the portal samagra.kite.kerala.gov.in.

E-resources for students from class 1 to 12 are also available on the site.

Deadline for entrance applications



The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday extended the last date for submission of entrance test forms at seven major educational institutions in the view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The seven institutions include Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where the last date for submission of applications has now been extended till April 30.

For the UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020, the new last date is May 16 and May 15 for the CSIR-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET)-June 2020.

The last date for the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test is May 31.

Date of birth rectification in EPFO records online



The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued revised instructions to facilitate PF members to rectify their date of birth in EPFO records, thus ensuring that their UAN is KYC compliant. Aadhaar will now be accepted as valid proof of date of birth for the purpose of rectification, provided that the difference in the two dates is less than 3 years. The PF subscribers can submit the correction requests online.

Deadline for TDS exemption forms



The Income Tax Department has allowed individuals to submit Form 15G and 15H for the current fiscal after June 30 for claiming exemption from TDS on interest income.

Forms 15G and 15H are filed by persons whose incomes are below the taxable threshold, to seek exemption from TDS on interest income.

These forms are usually submitted by taxpayers to banks and financial institutions in April.

Free treatment



Testing and treatment for COVID-19 will be free of cost for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries at private laboratories and empanelled hospitals.

Hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) can use their authorised testing facilities or tie-up with an authorised testing facility. Treatment of COVID-19 by private hospitals will be covered under the AB-PMJAY.

Telemedicine launched



Here is another piece of good news for the COVID-19 suspect patients. You can now avail the telemedicine services launched by the health department. At present, 100 doctors will be working at the telemedicine centre. Each person will get 15 minutes to talk to the doctors.

For registration: citizencenter.kerala.gov.in

Qure, a free telemedicine app, with doctors available across India has also made its services available in Kozhikode for free. Click to download the app.

Free medicines for poor and needy at RCC



Poor and needy patients undergoing treatment at the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvanthapuram will be supplied medicines free of cost at their respective homes, RCC director informed. State Youth Commission and the Fire and Rescue Department have volunteered to undertake the task. Those in need of medicines will have to contact the State Youth Commission and Fire and Rescue Department in their respective districts.

Police to deliver medicines



Kerala state police chief Loknath Behra has informed that the police department has made arrangements to deliver life-saving drugs to the those in critical condition or battling serious health issues.

Special vehicles have been arranged for this purpose in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

Additionally, the Highway patrol vehicles can also be used for the same. If you are in need of this service dial 112.

She-taxi for elderly



She taxi service will now be available from Sunday onwards for the elderly who wish to visit doctors or buy medicines. Initially, the service will be available within a 15km radius of Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode only.

Contact: 7306701200, 7306701400.

For those below the poverty line, this will be a completely free service and for others, government-approved rates per kilometre will be applicable.

Disha helpline for pregnant women



Pregnant women in Kerala are advised not to visit the hospital unless in cases of emergency and should take advice from their doctor through the phone. They should also wear masks at all times. In case they show COVID-19 symptoms, instead of visiting their doctor or hospital, they must contact them over the telephone or call the Disha helpline (1056).

For women's health issues, the following doctors are available:

Dr Shivakumari - 9497622682, Dr Sidhi - 9495148480, Dr Simi Mahadevan - 9895066994, Dr Eena - 8606802747, Dr Bindu P S – 9447749093, Dr Roshni - 7012311393, Dr Bini K B - 9895822936, Dr Prabeesh M - 9447721344, Dr Aparna – 8281928963, Dr Tintu - 9446094412.



Free counselling



If you are stressed out about not being able to go out or suffering from COVID-19 or other diseases, the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Kozhikode has launched counselling via telephone from 9am to 9pm.

For phone numbers click on this link.

The All India Professionals Congress (AIPC) is also providing free counselling for stress. They can be contacted between 8am to 8pm (Men - 9642229636, Women - 9497310934).

Online food delivery till 8pm



Hotel, takeaway counters delivering food via online services have been permitted till 8pm. Earlier, they were only allowed until 5pm in the evening.

All other delivery options will continue to be allowed only till 5pm.