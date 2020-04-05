Unable to withdraw money due to lockdown? Postman will bring it home

Thiruvananthapuram: The postal department has come to the aid of many who are unable to withdraw money from banks due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

A new initiative will see postal employees delivering money to homes for free. Up to Rs 10,000 will be delivered in cash.

The facility can be availed by those who have linked their bank account number and mobile phone number with Aadhaar.

The procedure:



• Call up the post office or postman and inform that you need to withdraw money from the bank account.



• When the postman arrives at your home, give him the details of the bank, phone number, Aadhaar number, and the amount of money to be withdrawn.

• As the transaction proceeds, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your phone.

• Share this number with the postman. Also, give your thumbprint on the device.

• If the transaction turns out to be successful, the postman will hand over the amount to you.

Moratorium for cooperative loans till May 31



The cooperative department has announced a moratorium till May 31 for repayment of all loans taken from cooperative banks and societies. This is also applicable to the 'Muttathe Mulla' loan. During this period, penal interest will not be levied.

