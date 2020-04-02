Good news for patients from Kerala: Karnataka opens inter-state border at Talappady

Barely 24 hours after the Kerala High Court asked Centre to ensure vehicle movement through Kerala-Karnataka border, the Karnataka government has removed the blockade erected at the inter-state border in Talapady early on Thursday.

However, entry will be restricted to patients from Kerala, who will have to undergo a screening test by a government-appointed doctor. Only one person will be allowed to accompany the patient.

The border closure at Talapady had snowballed into a major controversy following the death of five patients from Kerala. The police did not allow the vehicles to go to hospitals in Mangaluru.

The border was blocked on March 21 after six persons from Kasaragod were tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, Karnataka had ignored requests from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to open the border for people from Kerala who are in need of urgent medical care.

A majority of people in the northern Kerala district of Kasaragod depend on hospitals in Mangaluru and Manipal - known as the medical hubs of Dakshina Kannada - for treatment.

High Court order

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Central government to ensure that the blockades erected by Karnataka on the National Highway-66.

The highway connects Mangaluru in Karnataka with Kasaragod in Kerala.

A Bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Shaji P Chali passed the directive on a public interest litigation filed by the Kerala High Court Advocates Association.

The court observed that arterial roads that connect Mangaluru to Kasaragod were part of the National Highway network and Central government should ensure vehicle movement on the road.