COVID-19: Kerala gets more testing machines, launches chatbot and telemedicine services

Kannur and Ernakulam Medical Colleges will get two Real Time PCR (polymerase-chain-reaction) machines each to speed up the COVID-19 screening tests, informed Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

She said one machine each will be given to Kottayam, Manjeri and Kozhikode medical colleges. "The government has approved the purchase of 10 machines. So far, we received seven" she said.

Shylaja said COVID-19 tests will begin at these centres soon.

"The Central University of Kerala in Kasaragod has also received approval to conduct COVID-19 tests," she informed.

WhatsApp Chatbot

The Kerala health department has launched a WhatsApp Chatbot to check the spread of fake news through social media.

To access information, you have to send 'hi' to 9072220183, after saving the number on your mobile phone.

Telemedicine launched

Here is another piece of good news for the COVID-19 suspect patients. You can now avail the telemedicine services launched by the health department. At present, 100 doctors will be working at the telemedicine centre. Each person will get 15 minutes to talk to the doctors.

For registration: citizencenter.kerala.gov.in

Rapid test may be delayed

Health Minister KK Shylaja has said the health department is still waiting for the kits for the rapid antibody tests from Singapore. "We can begin testing only after receiving the kits. Efforts are on to bring the kits from a private lab in Pune," she said.