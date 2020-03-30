COVID-19: 32 more test positive in Kerala, total number rises to 234

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 32 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kerala on Monday. Seventeen of them had returned from foreign countries and 15 got the disease via contact with infected people, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Among the new cases, seventeen are from Kasaragod, 11 from Kannur and two each from Wayanad and Idukki.

With this, the number of positive cases in the state rose to 234. But the active cases, after taking out the 20 who had recovered and one who died, is 213.

On Monday, 126 people were hospitalised. Of the 6,991 blood samples sent for COVID-19 testing, 6,031 were negative.

"The state is united in the fight against coronavirus," the chief minister said.

On the unrest among migrant labourers, Pinarayi Vijayan said it was instigated by some evil minds who want to tarnish the progress made by Kerala in the fight against COVID-19.

"There was more than one force behind the protest. The contractors should ensure food and other necessary facilities for the workers," the chief minister said.

Pinarayi said 5,178 camps have been set up for them in the state.

"The government will meet their needs and ensure their safety," he said.

A 24-hour helpline to assist the guest labourers has started functioning. The toll-free numbers are 155214, 1800-425-55214.