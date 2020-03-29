Migrant labourers hit the streets in Kerala's Paippad defying lockdown

Kottayam: Hundreds of migrant labourers took to streets at Paippad in Kerala's Kottayam district on Sunday defying the nationwide lockdown urging the authorities to make arrangements for them to go back to their native places.

The migrant labourers gathered at the Paippad town centre around 11:30 am.

Local authorities are trying to pacify the labourers. Police have also arrived.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman told Manorama News steps will be taken to resolve the issue.

The minister is in touch with local authorities.

Basic amenities, including food and accommodation, were being provided to them by the district administration, he said.

Photo: Manorama

Thilothaman also hinted at a deliberate attempt to organise a mass protest.

Kottayam District Collector P K Sudheeer Babu held discussions with the protesters and assured them the supply of food and other basic amenities till mid-April.

Center wants borders closed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio address sought the nation's forgiveness for imposing a monumental lockdown on the country, but said "we have to win ... and we will definitely win the battle" against the unprecedented menace of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Centre asked state governments and Union Territory administrations to take effective measures to seal state and district borders to stop movements of migrant workers during lockdown.

The central government on Saturday asked states to utilise state disaster response funds, to which Rs 29,000 crore has been allocated for the next fiscal, for providing food and shelter to migrant workers hit by the lockdown.

Mass exodus of workers

Since the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24 to deal with the coronavirus epidemic, all business and economic activity has come to a virtual standstill, leaving migrant workers with no work. All across the country, there has been a rush of migrant labourers attempting to head back home. Workers from states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, who worked in areas like Mumbai and the national capital, found themselves in the literal deep end of affairs.

Left with no means to earn a living, they were forced to undertake long journeys on foot to their far-flung homes in the absence of any means of transport. Most of them had to walk hundreds of kilometres to reach their hometown; it was only a day back that the Uttar Pradesh government announced that it has arranged 1,000 buses to ferry migrant labourers stranded at the border districts.