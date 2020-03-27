Coronavirus: 39 more test positive in Kerala on Friday; situation grave, says CM

Coronavirus: 39 test positive in Kerala on Friday; situation grave, says Chief Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 39 persons were tested for the novel coronavirus in Kerala on Friday.

Of these, 34 were from Kasaragod district, two from Kannur, and one each from Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kollam.

This is the highest number of positive cases recorded in the state in a single day after the corona outbreak.

Little wonder, then, that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who briefed the media on Friday, described the situation as 'grave'.

He said the situation demanded imposing stringent restrictions. "We might think about revealing the names of the infected persons to curtail their movements," he said.

As many 164 COVID-19 patients are currently under treatment in various hospitals across the state.

Kollam's first case

Kollam registered the first positive case on Friday. This means that the virus has spread to all 14 districts in the state.

Pinarayi blamed an infected person from Idukki for his 'irresponsible behaviour'. The politician from Idukki was tested positive on Thursday. "He travelled to different parts of the state. It was an irresponsible act," he said.

CM blames Karnataka

Pinarayi said Karnataka has blocked the border roads to prevent movement of people from Kerala. "They have been putting mud bags to block the roads. Kerala has raised the issue with the Centre," he said.

Major developments of the day

The government suspended Kollam sub-collector Anupam Mishra from service for defying home quarantine.

The young IAS officer had fled his official residence on Thursday.

The government has decided to distribute Rs 1,000 each to 18,454 lottery agents in the state.

For this, the government has released Rs 4.84 crore from the welfare fund. The government has banned lottery sale in Kerala till March 31.

A local body member was arrested in Kannur for helping a COVID-19-suspect to flee from home quarantine. Police arrested Kannur corporation member Shafeeq for helping his relative, who came from Bengaluru, to flee quarantine.