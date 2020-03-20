COVID-19: Kerala postpones SSLC, Plus Two and varsity exams

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has suspended the remaining Class 10 (SSLC) and higher secondary examinations in the wake of COVID-19 scare.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The state government had drawn a lot of flak for its decision to go ahead with the examination schedule despite directives from the Union Ministry of Human Resource and Development to halt all the examinations.

Friday's decision meant that SSLC examinations scheduled for March 23, 24 and 26, and higher secondary examinations scheduled for March 23, 24, 25 and 26 will be conducted later.

Three universities - Mahatma Gandhi, Kannur and Calicut - too have postponed all examinations scheduled from March 20 afternoon.

Here is the list of resheduled exams

SSLC

March 23 (Mathematics), March 24 (Physics), March 26 (Chemistry)

Plus-Two

March 23: Mathematics, Political Science, Journalism

March 24: Business Studies, Psychology, Electronic Service Technology, Electronic Systems, Arts Stream (Main)

March 25: History, Islamic History and Culture, Computer Application, Home Science, Computer Science

March 26: Biology, Geology, Sanskrit Shasthra, Electronics, Communicative English, Statistics, Part III languages, Literature

Plus-One

March 23: Chemistry, Gandhian Studies, Anthropology

March 24: Economics, Literature



March 25: Physics, Philosophy, English Literature, Sociology

March 26: Music, Accountancy, Geography, Social Work, Sanskrit Sahitya, Sanskrit



HRD Ministry's directive

The HRD Ministry had on Wednesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and all educational institutions to postpone exams till March 31 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While maintenance of academic calendar and exam schedule is important, equally important is safety and security of students who are appearing in various examinations as also of their teachers and parents," HRD secretary Amit Khare said in an official communication.

Earlier, despite the central order, the Director of General Education, Kerala, had informed that SSLC, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations in the state will continue as scheduled.

On Thursday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had also directed all universities and affiliated colleges to postpone examinations till March-end due to the pandemic. The evaluation work was also suspended for the period.

Following the order, the CBSE had immediately postponed Class 10 and 12 examinations till March 31. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board had also postponed its class 10 and 12 examinations due to coronavirus threat.

The order also applies to exams organised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main).