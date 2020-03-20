COVID-19: Two held for jumping home quarantine; Kerala MLAs in isolation

Kalpetta: Two people, who were found to have defied home-quarantine protocols prescribed for suspect coronavirus cases, were arrested in Kerala's Wayanad district on Friday. Meanwhile, two MLAs from Kasaragod district have been put under observation after it was found out that they came in contact with a COVID-19 case.

The overseas returnees, both belonging to Muttil near Kalpetta, were arrested by the Kerala Police for venturing out of their houses during their 14-day quarantine period as is mandated.

They were let out on bail later and were directed to continue to remain under observation at their homes.

Both of them had returned to Kerala recently and were advised to undergo self-quarantine.

Legislators under observation

In Kasaragod, legislators N A Nellikkunnu and M C Kamaruddin are currently in quarantine at their homes.

After a Kasaragod native tested positive for coronavirus, Nellikkunnu came to know that he had took part in the wedding of his nephew and even shook hands with the sick man.

Nellikkunnu represents the Kasaragod Legislative Assembly constituency.

A passenger wearing mask at a train in the Chagnassery Railway Station. Photo: Rijo Joseph

Meanwhile, Manjeshwaram MLA M C Kamaruddin likely compromised his health as he happened to meet the same patient near the latter's house before he was found infected.

Patient had defied curbs

The patient from Kasaragod, who had returned from Dubai recently, had attended several public events recently.

He boarded Air-India Express flight IX 344 at 2:30am on March 12 and arrived at the Calicut International Airport at 7:30am. He stayed at Kozhikode that day and reached Kasaragod town in an AC compartment of the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangalore Maveli Express the next day.

While at his native place, he did not report to the health department for the next five days. He paid a visit to the Kasaragod General Hospital on March 17 for tests. In between, the patient had defied many regulations issued for overseas-returnees and reportedly travelled to several places.

Kasaragod District Collector D Sajith Babu said that a route map will be prepared to track the movement of the patient over the past several days.