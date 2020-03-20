{{head.currentUpdate}}

COVID-19 confirmed in five more UK tourists in Kochi

Kochi: Five more people, who were under isolation in Kerala's Kochi, were tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. COVID-19 has been confirmed in five tourists from the UK, state minister V S Sunilkumar said on Friday.

They have been admitted to the isolation ward at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

They were part of a 19-member group who had toured the Munnar hill station. They were quarantined after one of them tested positive for coronavirus.

The team was offloaded from a Dubai-found flight minutes before the scheduled takeoff from Kochi International Airport.

With the new cases, the number of COVID-19 patients in Kochi has risen to nine.

(To be updated with more details)

