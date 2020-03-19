Mohanan Vaidyar arrested for prescribing medicines for COVID-19

Thrissur: Controversial naturopath Mohanan Vaidyar was on Wednesday arrested by the Kerala police for illegally prescribing medicines to people by claiming that COVID-19 can be cured through treatment.

The 64-year-old was arrested for carrying out 'treatment' at the Parabrahma Ayurvedic Research centre, functioning at the Heritage Garden resort at Pattikkad in Thrissur district.

He has been charged for cheating, impersonation and act of negligence which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life.

The coronavirus control cell had received a tip-off that Mohan Vaidyar had made claims on social media of finding effecting cure for the COVID-19 and that he was carrying out treatment. A team comprising the Peechi police, and district medical officers of Allopathy and Ayurveda carried out a raid at the resort and nabbed Mohanan Vaidyar.

Several people had reached the resort, seeking treatment. However, Vaidyar claims that he neither treated anyone nor prescribed any medicine for the illness. He insisted that he provided only consultation services to Ayurvedic doctors.

However, those who had sought treatment at the centre told the police that Mohanan Vaidyar had examined people and prescribed medicines.

Vaidyar was at the resort on Tuesday and Wednesday. He did not have a licence or other required documents to carry out the treatment.

The police found that he had treated even patients of cancer.

He was booked last year for the death of a child treated by him. This incident led to the closure of his centre in Alappuzha district.





