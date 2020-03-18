COVID-19: Government decides not to close bars and liquor outlets in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Giving a major relief to tipplers in the time of COVID-19 scare, the Kerala government on Tuesday decided not to close down bars, beer parlours and retail liquor outlets in the State.

However, the government has asked bar owners to take enough precautionary measures – such as increasing the spacing between tables and disinfecting the bar interiors - to keep the coronavirus at bay.

Kerala has 598 bars, 357 beer parlours and 301 retails liquor outlets. State Beverages Corporation owns 265 liquor outlets, while Consumerfed owns the remaining 36 shops.

The decision came a day after Chief Minister Pinaryai Vijayan said that social life of the people go on as usual. “We should be careful not to let our guard down,” he said at the press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

As many as 24 persons are being treated for COVID-19 in Kerala (The figure was provided by the government on March 17).

200 attend toddy shop auction

Meanwhile, the state excise department defied the government directive against mass gatherings when it conducted toddy shop auction, which was attended by more than 200 people at the Malappuram District Collectorate Hall on Tuesday.

The excise department maintained that it could not postpone the auction as the license of the shops will expire by the end of March.