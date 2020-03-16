3 more Coronavirus+ cases in Kerala, irresponsible behaviour a major concern

Just when the focus was on southern and central districts like Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram, three cases have tested positive in Kerala's northern districts; one in Kasaragod and two in Malappuram. All the three are said to be Gulf returnees. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases presently under treatment in Kerala to 24.

The number of people under observation has shot up to 12,740 on Monday. It was 10,944 on Sunday. The number of suspected cases in hospitals is 270. As many as 72 were admitted on Monday. It is now almost clear that the number of cases could show a rise in the coming days.

But all attempts at containment are beaten back by repeated acts of indiscipline. Instead of utmost restraint, what is on show is pathological irresponsibility.

With the number of positive cases and irresponsible behaviour on the rise, contact tracing is fast becoming impractical. The Thiruvananthapuram district administration is finding it nearly impossible to draw up the complete contact list of an infected tourist from Italy. It is said that he might have had contact with over 500 people. The administration has been able to identify only 103.

In yet another alarming development, a person, who was home-quarantined in Kollam district, sneaked out and met with an accident. The victim then sought treatment in two other hospitals without revealing that he had been under quarantine. He was later tested negative for coronavirus. It has also been reported that two individuals, who was supposed to be quarantined inside their homes, had thrown self-discipline to the winds and were out in the open, happily interacting with people.

The huge crowd that gathered at the Nedumbassery airport on Monday to welcome a reality TV star demonstrated Kerala's dumb side. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described such blind show of solidarity as a challenge thrown at the system. He said such behaviour would not be tolerated.

This show of support was staged just a day after the airport was painstakingly sanitised after an UK tourist, who had tested positive, had hoodwinked airport checks and boarded a plane.

The Kerala police had registered a case against 79 people, including the reality TV star, for organising the mass reception. Equally baffling was the unapologetic self-possessed response of the TV star. “I am not afraid of coronavirus as my heart is pure,” he said.

Ernakulam district Collector S Suhas slammed the behaviour of the crowd at the airport premises when the world was trying to just survive.

Talking to mediapersons at Thriuvananthapuram, the CM urged people to take all precautionary measures like washing hands and preventing personal contact like handshakes to curb the spread of the virus.

The CM lauded the youths who came forward to donate blood as the coronavirus scare had hit the bloodbanks in the state due to the withdrawal of donors.

Two people, including a UK national tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Sunday, as the government launched a "break the chain" initiative to prevent the spread of the virus.

Number of coronavirus patients in India soared to 117 on Monday, including 17 foreigners. Two deaths have been recorded due to COVID-19 in India so far.

According to the WHO, COVID-19 has infected 1,53,517 people in 135 countries and territories and claimed more than 5,700 lives.



COVID-19, which stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, is the name of the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2. SARS-CoV-2 belongs to the Coronavirus family with crown-shaped spikes on its surfaces. The name of the disease was given by the World Health Organisation.

