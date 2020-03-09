Kerala Startup Mission uses robots to fight against COVID-19

Kochi: An unconventional battle has been waged by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) against the spread of coronavirus by using two robots.

The robots, developed by Asimov Robotics, a startup incubated at KSUM here, is programmed to distribute masks, sanitiser and napkins and screen details about the World Health Organisation's campaign to contain the disease, the press release said.

Asimov CEO Jayakrishnan T said a general public apathy towards preventive measures against coronavirus has prompted the solutions-provider company to go for such a drive.

The use of robots in the campaign has invited public attention, also considering the propensity of coronavirus to spread through human contact.

KSUM Chief Executive Officer Saji Gopinath said the institution was mulling over installing such robots in public places such as airports.

All startups being incubated at KSUM, too, were being given health guidelines in the context of coronavirus, he added.

The 2006-founded KSUM is a nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.