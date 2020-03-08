14 from Kerala, who mingled with COVID-19 infected Italy-returnees, quarantined

Pathanamthitta: Fourteen individuals, who were in close proximity with the three Italy-returnees tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, were shifted to isolation wards on Sunday.

Those isolated include the parents of the Italy-returnees, a relative, his wife and daughter and a police officer.

Three of a family who had returned from Italy on February 29 were tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Two of their relatives were also tested positive for the virus. All the five hail from Ranni in Pathanamthitta.

The infection was confirmed only on Saturday night.

Health department officials said that the three Italy-returnees had evaded screening at the airport.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said two nonagenarian members of the family will be shifted to the Kottayam Medical College hospital.

COVID-19 patient visited SP office

The detection of five new coronavirus cases in Kerala has left the health department with a huge task of tracing their travel history and points of contact in the past few days.

It has come to light that the three persons who came from Italy had visited the office of Superintendent of Police for renewing the son's permit. A special branch officer had visited their home in Ranni for police verification. The officer has also been placed under observation.

The relative and family under observation received the family from the Cochin International Airport on their arrival from Italy and took them to Ranni.

The health department is also observing another relative's place in Punalur visited by the family.

The COVID-19 patients took the Venice-Doha Qatar airlines QR 126 flight on February 29. They spent more than 90 minutes at the Doha airport before taking the Qatar Airlines' connection flight QR514 to Kochi on March 1.

The government is still tracing the driver of the car, who took them to their home, on the basis of the CCTV visuals.

Pathanamthitta on high alert

Pathanamthitta has been put on high alert after the confirmed CoVID-19 cases five cases on Sunday.

The district collector has banned all public gatherings in the district until further notice. Collector PB Nooh also held discussions with religious leaders and requested them to defer public meetings.

Control Room number for Pathanamthitta: 0468 2228220