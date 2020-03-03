Keralite, who was tortured in Malaysia, makes it back to India

Alappuzha: A 45-year-old Keralite, who was tortured in Malaysia after he sought his salary dues, has returned to India.

Haridas, a native of Haripad in Alappuzha district, has reached Chennai and spoke to his family over the phone, his brother has said. Haridas has left for his home town from Chennai, he added.

Haridas’ wife Rajashree had approached the Collector and urged him to take steps to rescue her husband and bring him back to the state. She had submitted complaints to the Collector and Union Minister V Muraleedharan.

Haridas was meted out with inhuman treatment and burn injuries were inflicted on him using a heated iron rod. The family came to know of Haridas' plight only after they got a picture on WhatsApp of Haridas with severe burn injuries.

A Tamil Nadu native, who works with Haridas, sent the pictures to the family.

Though Haridas mentioned about the burns when he called home on Sunday, he did not give details.

Haridas, who went abroad four years ago for the job of a barber, has not been granted leave to go home till now. When he asked for leave three years ago, the owner seized his passport and other documents.

Though he was taken to Malaysia with a promise of Rs 30,000 monthly salary, Haridas mostly gets only Rs 16,000. He has not been getting salary for seven months.

He was allegedly attacked when he asked for the salary dues. Haridas was taken to Malaysia after he attended an interview in Chennai. Rajashree said that the owner was of Tamil-origin.