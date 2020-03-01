Kannur native's death not due to Coronavirus, second test also confirms

Thiruvananthapuram: It has now been doubly confirmed that O K Jainesh, the 36-year-old man who had returned from Malaysia on February 27 with Coronavirus-like symptoms and had died on February 29 while in isolation at Ernakulam Government Medical College, was not affected by COVID-19.

Jainesh's serum had tested negative for COVID-19 at the Alappuzha Virology Institute. The sample was also sent to the Pune Virology Institute for further confirmation. Health minister K K Shailaja said on Sunday that this, too, had turned negative.

When Jainesh had landed at the Kochi International Airport on February 27, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 symptoms like pneumonia and high fever. He was then promptly shifted to the Medical College in Kalamassery. His co-passengers were also marked for observation. They have been asked not to venture out of their homes for 14 days. As part of extra caution, his co-passengers will still be asked to remain home-quarantined for 14 days.

Sources said Jainesh's body would now be taken to his native place in Payyannur, Kannur.

The health minister said though Kerala could be safely considered free of COVID-19, 206 individuals were still under observation across the state. Of this 193 are quarantined inside their homes, and the remaining 13 are in isolation wards in various government and private hospitals across the state.

Ernakulam has 50 people under observation, the highest number in the state. Thrissur has 44, Thiruvananthauram, 32, Kottayam, 28, and Kasaragod, 15.

The minister said 488 samples have been sent to the Pune Virology Institute for examination. Already, 471 have turned up negative results.

Passengers in direct flights from Iran and Italy, too, will be subjected to detailed check. Already direct flights from China, Hongkong, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Nepal and Indonesia are under surveillance.

Shailaja said that those who had returned from Korea, Italy and Iran and also those with a history of travel to these places since February 10, 2020, should contact the nearest district medical officer and put themselves in home quarantine for 14 days.