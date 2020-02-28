Coronavirus: Kannur youth admitted to isolation ward in Ernakulam tests negative

Kochi: A youth, admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, was tested negative for coronavirus infection on Friday.

Body fluids of the Kannur native were tested at the Virology Institute in Alappuzha to conduct H1N1 and Covid-19 tests.

The youth, who had been working in Malaysia for 2.5 years, arrived at the Cochin International Airport. He was admitted to the isolation ward around 1am on Friday as he was suffering from cough and fatigue.

The patient also has breathlessness and pneumonia has affected his lungs. His condition continues to be critical.

A detailed examination revealed that the youth suffered from ketoacidosis.

Emergency meet held

District Collector S Suhas held an emergency meet at the Medical College on Friday after the youth was admitted to the isolation ward. Suhas also visited the isolation ward and took stock of the situation. The Collector later said that all precautionary measures have been taken to face any emergency situation.

Currently, there are two people at the isolation ward.

RMO Dr Ganesh Mohan said that the health condition of the patient admitted on Friday was not satisfactory.

17 more under observation

Seventeen more people have been put under observation in the district.

Eight people were removed from the list. Twenty-eight people have been quarantined at home in the district.

Five samples were sent to the Alappuzha lab on Friday.

Awareness classes continue to be held in the district as part of the precautionary measures. Special classes were conducted for students at Aluva and for the public at Moothakunnam.

Control room number: 0484 2368802