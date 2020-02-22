{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

KSRTC bus accident: Preliminary probe finds fault with the lorry driver

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
coimbatore-ksrtc-crash4
SHARE

Palakkad: The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department, which conducted preliminary investigation into the bus-lorry collision in Avinashi near Coimbatore on Thursday that killed 19 persons, has found that lorry driver's fault had caused the accident.

The container lorry had crashed into the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's Bengaluru-Ernakulam Volvo bus on the Salem-Kochi National Highway near Avinashi in the Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Thursday.
KERALA
Impact of Avinashi accident increased manifold due to speeding heavy vehicles

Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) P Sivakumar would submit the preliminary report to the Transport Commissioner on Saturday.

As per the findings, technical flaws with the container lorry is unlikely to have caused the accident .

The probe found that the lorry driver would have fallen asleep or would have negotiated a curve at high speed. This would have caused him to lose control over the lorry, which jumped over the divider and entered the opposite lane, The Hindu reported on Saturday.

There are marks of lorry tyre being dragged along 60metres of the track on the side of the divider. When a speeding heavy vehicle were rubbed against the divider, the tyres would have heated up and one of it could have came off from the wheel drum.

As the wheel drum was dragged over the divider, the other tyres too burst and the lorry might have tilted. This impact broke the platform lock, releasing the container box, which rammed the KSRTC bus coming from the opposite direction, the RTO said in the report, chronicling the likely series of events.

As the container lorry was registered only six months ago, it is unlikely that the tyres would have any other flaws.
KERALA
Their timely intervention saved my life, 2018 passenger remembers KSRTC drivers Girish, Baiju

Soon after the accident, driver Hemaraj had fled the spot. He later surrendered before the police.

However, before surrendering he had called a relative over phone and said, "The lorry met with an accident. I thought some people got injured. But now it is being said that many were killed. Therefore, I am surrendering before the police."

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES