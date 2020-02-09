Coronavirus: Over 3000 people still under observation, says govt

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after withdrawing the 'state calamity' warning in the wake of the novel coronavirus (nCov) scare, the Kerala government on Saturday said over 3,000 people are still under observation.

Of the 3,114 people under watch, 3,099 are under home quarantine and 45 in hospitals as they had minor symptoms of the virus, state health minister KK Shailaja said.

"Till now, 330 samples have been sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, of which 288 turned out to be negative. We are waiting for the rest of the results," the minister told reporters.

Though the 'state calamity' alert was withdrawn, the state has not lowered its guard and the (28-day) quarantine period would continue, she said.

The Kerala government had on Friday withdrawn the 'state calamity' warning, saying no new positive cases of infection had been detected over the last few days.

The Minister also said that two of the 72 people who had returned to the state from Wuhan, were from Tamil Nadu.

"Those who come from the affected areas will still have to report to health officials and remain home quarantined," Shailaja said.

The state had on February 3 declared the novel coronavirus epidemic as a "state calamity" after a third student tested positive for the infection.

India's all three positive coronavirus cases so far-- reported from Thrissur, Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts-- are Keralite students, two of them medicos, of a university at Wuhan, the epicentre of the nCoV.

Novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes.



The novel coronavirus started in Hubei province of China and has since spread to several countries, including three positive cases in India, all in the southern state of Kerala.

Outside China, Hong Kong and Macau, other countries with confirmed cases include Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Canada, the United States, United Arab Emirates, Australia, France and Germany.

Though the incubation period recommended by the centre is 14 days, Kerala being a densely populated state is observing a 28 day incubation period.

If in distress, call 0471-2552056.

