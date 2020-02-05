Semi-high-speed rail project does not make sense: Sreedharan

Kochi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) principal advisor E Sreedharan has expressed doubts over the economic feasibility of the proposed Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod semi-high-speed rail corridor linking both ends of Kerala.

"The government had announced the semi-high-speed project instead of the high-speed rail to cut cost. However, there won't be much difference in the cost due to this," Sreedharan told Manorama.

Apart from the expenses, Sreedharan flagged the massive rehabilitation that would have to be undertaken for the project.

"High-speed railway line has to be laid on pillars or through underground. However, for the semi-high speed project, the track has to be laid at the ground-level. For this more land has to be acquired. Only 6,000 families need to be rehabilitated for the high-speed project. In the new project, 20,000 families have to be moved out. Also, tall walls would have to be constructed on either side of the tracks," he added.

Sreedharan further said it was wrong to say that the railway has given an in-principle approval for the project. "The approval was given to carry out the survey. Only after the project report is submitted, permission can be sought for the project.

"Kerala does not find a place in the six high-speed-semi-speed rail projects announced by the centre," he explained.

The Kerala government, meanwhile, is going ahead with its efforts to mobilise investment for the project. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during his recent visit to Japan, had reportedly held discussions in this regard.

The semi-high-speed project envisages reduction of travel time between the two places in Kerala from 12 to four hours. A joint venture of Kerala government and Ministry of Railways, the project, if materialises, could go a long way to address transport problems of the southern state. The state cabinet had approved the project after a year-long feasibility study conducted by the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd.

Sreedharan also took exception to the move to ply goods trains at a speed of 75 kmph on tracks through which passenger trains would ply at 200 kmph. "To ply goods trains, the axle load of the track should be at least 25 tonnes. High-speed line for non-goods trains need only 17 tonnes," he explained.