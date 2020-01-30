First confirmed Coronavirus case in India as Kerala student from China tests positive

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: The first positive case of novel Coronavirus (nCov) from India has been reported from Kerala, according to a press release from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A Kerala student from China's Wuhan University has been tested positive for the virus. The patient has been tested positive for novel coronavirus and is stable and in isolation at a hospital, the statement said.

An emergency meeting of health officials, convened by Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja, is being held in Thiruvananthapuram.

In Kerala, out of 806 people under observation, 10 are in isolation wards in hospitals, while the rest are in home quarantine.

Wuhan city of China witnessed an outbreak of the new strain of coronavirus last month. Since then the death toll in China from the new coronavirus has risen to 170 with 7,711 confirmed cases, as repatriation flights for foreign nationals continued.

The Indian Health Ministry has asked people to use 24x7 helpline (011-23978046) for queries related to respiratory infection.

"In the view of the spurt of cases being reported in China and travel related cases appearing in many countries....all non-essential travel to China to be avoided," it said.

As part of the preparedness, India has also increased the number of airports from seven to 21 where thermal screening of passengers is being done for a possible exposure to the deadly nCoV.

This undated handout picture courtesy of the British Health Protection Agency shows the Coronavirus seen under an electron miscroscope. Photo: HO / BRITISH HEALTH PROTECTION AGENCY / AFP

These include airports at Gaya, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Varanasi, Goa, Bhubaneswar and Lucknow besides the seven designated airports identified earlier.

The health ministry also has established four more laboratories apart from the NIV-Pune for testing samples. These labs have been made functional at Alleppey, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from common cold to acute respiratory syndromes.

Outside China, Hong Kong and Macau, other countries with confirmed cases include Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Canada, the United States, United Arab Emirates, Australia (two new cases reported on Thursday), France and Germany.

Finland reported its first case on Wednesday. Several cases in Taiwan were also included in the national count.

Read more: 'Please bring us back': Indian students in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan plead govt in a video