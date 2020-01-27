Chennithala stands firm on his decision to move a resolution against Governor

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for 'not uttering a word against Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan who questioned the authority of the Assembly.'

"Khan had questioned the pride of the Assembly, but Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not uttered a word against him. Why is he remaining silent?" Chennithala asked at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Chennnithala told media on Friday that he had sought permission from Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan to introduce a resolution, urging the President to recall Khan.

Permission has been sought to introduce a substantive motion under Rule 284 (5) of the legislative business. It is part of of a procedure for impeachment of persons holding high offices.

It was triggered by Khan's decision to send back the policy speech, which will be delivered in the Assembly on January 29, seeking explanation for including state's disapproval of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in it.

On Monday, Chennithala said he stands firm on his decision to move a resolution. "I stand firm on my decision. I was compelled to move the resolution because of the chief minister's silence. We have to protect the pride of the Assembly. I urge the Left Democratic Front to support the resolution."

"People of Kerala will support the resolution," he said.

He alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party is using governors to play politics. "Khan is acting according to the whims and fancies of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah," he said.