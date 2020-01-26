Kerala's LDF forms massive human chain against CAA on R-day

Thiruvananthapuram: Taking its protest against the amended citizenship law to the next level, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) formed a state-wide human chain in Kerala on India's 71st Republic Day.

The state witnessed the massive protest demanding withdrawal of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Sunday.

The 620-km long human chain stretched from Kasaragod in north Kerala to Kaliyakkavilai in the southernmost part of the state. About 60 to 70 lakh people participated in the event.

The human chain was formed at 4 PM, following which the preamble of the Constitution was read out.

Later, an oath was taken to protect the Constitution from the "attempts of the Central government" to destroy it.

Senior CPI(M) leader S Ramachandran Pillai was the first link of the 620-km-long human chain at Kasaragod, while M A Baby was the last link at Kaliyakkavilai.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran at the protest venue in Thiruvananthapurama. Photo: RS Gopan

Many prominent personalities from all walks of life participated in the human chain.

The Left front has been in the forefront of anti-CAA protests in Kerala and had organised various protests across the state.

The LDF and the Congress led Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) had earlier jointly protested against the Act. However, the UDF leadership has ruled out attending Sunday's protest saying they were not consulted while planning the strike.

(With inputs from PTI)