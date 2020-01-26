Railways’ internal row over Ernakulam pit-line to affect Kerala's chances for new trains

Kochi: A row between mechanical and manufacturing sections of the Indian Railways over commissioning of the third pit-line at Ernakulam could spell doom for Kerala’s demand for new trains.

The construction of the third pit-line, for carrying out maintenance works of trains, completed more than a month ago, is yet to be commissioned.

The delay comes amidst railway board's insistence that more trains cannot be allotted to Kerala as there is no facility to carry out the maintenance works. The pit-line that got the nod in 2010 was completed only last month, at the end of a 10-year-long wait.

The quarrel is over a catwalk (a tall concrete deck) that allows workers to walk along the pit-line to carry out the repair works.

The mechanical section has put up an objection against the commissioning, pointing out that catwalk on the left side of the pit-line was incomplete. Only 50 per cent of the catwalk could be constructed due to lack of funds. However, the right side has a full-length catwalk.

The first pit-line with just one catwalk has been functioning for years in the same yard. Of the five pit-lines at Thiruvananthapuram central, only one has a catwalk. No issue was pointed over any of these.

One pit-line can handle at least eight (two rakes each) new trains.

With the Inter Railway Time Table Conference, which decides on new train services, set to meet in Bengaluru from February 26 to February 28, the non-commissioning of the pit-line would prove to be a setback for Kerala.

No new services can be recommended from Ernakulam.

The manufacturing section has already said that it was ready to arrange for an alternative system for the catwalk and that there was no other obstacle for the pit-line.

The mechanical section is left with the task of inviting contracts and recruiting workers. The manufacturing section had to struggle to get hold of the Rs 3.5 crore for completing the pit-line works. The money was sanctioned only four months ago after south railway general manager intervened in the issue.

The pit-line has to be functional for Ernakulam to get daily trains to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Salem. Also, to fulfil the projects promised in 2018, including Ernakulam Rameswaram bi-weekly, Velankanni service via Palakkad-Pollachi and Pondicherry weekly train.

However, allegations have been raised against some of the railway officers.

Various outfits, including Kerala Bengaluru Train Users' Forum, All Kerala Train Users' Association, and Thrissur Railway Passengers' Association, have urged the Members of Parliament from Kerala to immediately intervene in the issue.