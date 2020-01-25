CAA in policy address: Governor seeks Kerala govt's explanation, opposition demands his recall

Thiruvananthpuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought explanation from the government for including state's disapproval of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in his policy address to the Assembly.

The governor will address the 18th session of the Assembly on January 29.

According to the normal practice, the governor reads out the speech prepared by the government.

Khan, who was appointed by the Bharatiya Janata Party government, appears to have irked by the inclusion of references against the CAA.

The governor apparently confirmed the development. "Yes, I have the right to advise the government. Now, I will wait for the government's response," he told mediapersons in Thiruvananthapuram.

Khan has been at loggerheads with the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led government since assumed office on September 6, 2019.

While sending back the speech, Khan pointed out that many issues mentioned in it, including CAA, are being considered by the courts. He also expressed his displeasure over the inclusion of union subjects in the policy speech.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has sought speaker's permission to move a resolution against the governor. "The governor has challenged the authority of the assembly, so he must be removed immediately. I have given a notice to the speaker under Rule 30 to present the resolution requesting the President to recall him," Chennithala said a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

"I doubt whether the governor has the power to sent back the policy address approved by the cabinet. He also wondered why the chief minister is keeping quite despite the governor questioning Assembly's authority," he said.

Khan reacted sarcastically to reports that opposition will move a resolution against him. "I welcome their decision. But I hope they will check the rules before doing so," he said

He said he was appointed by the President of India and he would intervene when the centre-state relations turned sour.

Continuing spat

This is the latest in a series of spats between the governor and the state government.

Last week, he sought explanation from the government for moving the Supreme Court against the CAA with out keeping him in the loop.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, he pointed out that the Chief Minister was duty-bound to inform the governor before moving the Supreme Court.

He rejected chief secretary's explanation, saying that the government had gone to the apex court with out informing him.

Earlier, he had refused to sign on an ordinance that sought to increase the number of members in local self governments, much to the chagrin of the ruling Left government.