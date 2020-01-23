Karshakasree Award goes to Krishnan Unni's diverse farm in Palakkad

Palakkad: K Krishnan Unni was awarded the Karshakasree 2020 Award for the best farmer in Kerala. The award was presented by Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan at the Karshakasree Agricultural Festival at Palakkad on Thursday. The award includes Rs 3 lakh, a certificate and a medallion.

Khan made sure that Krishnan Unni's wife Praseeja and daughter Vandana accompanied him onto the stage to receive the award. He placed the honorary headgear on Krishnan Unni's head.

Previous winners of the award were present to witness the function.

Agriculture minister V S Sunil Kumar presided over the function. Kerala Agricultural University research director Dr P Indira Devi introduced the award winner. Malayala Manorama managing editor Jacob Mathew also spoke on the occasion.

Krishnan Unni, who hails from Kambalathara in Palakkad district, is the 15th recipient of the biannual award. He was selected from a shortlist of five by a jury headed by agricultural scientist Dr M S Swaminathan. International Research and Training Centre for Below Sea Level director Dr K G Padmakumar, Kerala Veterinary University vice chancellor Dr M R Sasheendranath, Kerala Agricultural University director of research Dr P Indira Devi and Malayala Manorama Managing editor Jacob Mathew were the other members of the jury.

The race for the award started with as many as 121 nominations from across Kerala. Initially 17 farmers were picked from the nominations and their farms and farming methods were scrutinized by an expert team. Only five farmers made it into the shortlist, including Palayoor Joy from Cheeral in Wayanad, J Joymon from Lakkattoor in Kottayam, Shaji Augustine from Rajakumari in Idukki and P M Mathew from Agali in Palakkad.

A team of expert visited the shortlisted farm again and drew up a detailed report supported by photographs and videos.

Krishnan Unni (2nd left) with his family. Photo: Jinse Michale

The Krishnan Unni model

Krishnan Unni benefited from a focus on food crops and his careful use of resources including water. The jury also pointed out the biodiversity in his farm and the steady income he could ensure from the farm.

Krishnan Unni's farm has several features that could be emulated by other farmers. His farm land spans over 18 acres of land, including 6 acres of paddy field. He earns about Rs 6 lakh a year from rice cultivation. His achievement is striking at a time when rice cultivation is decreasing in Palakkad district, once veritably called the "rice bowl of Kerala".

Krishnan Unni has toiled hard to make his farm yielding. The land was left fallow for a long time when it was passed on to him. He planted coconut trees, mango trees, nutmeg, pepper, cocoa and various vegetables to make it a mixed farm. He also ensures an income from livestock.

Krishnan Unni is hooked to organic farming. He has adopted scientifically based organic farming methods in fertilization, pest control and disease prevention.

Water conservation is an important part of Krishnan Unni's work. The stress on water conservation is important in a dry region like Palakkad. He has put in place a drip irrigation system to save water. He is forever ready to experiment with new knowledge and technology.

He is on the verge of reaping the benefits of an ultra high-density planting of mango trees and cocoa.