DGP Jacob Thomas may be demoted months before his retirement

Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala has reportedly decided to demote senior IPS officer Jacob Thomas from the rank of Director-General of Police (DGP) to an Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP).

The controversial move comes just months before the senior officer's retirement.

The instruction in this regard has been sent from the General Administration Department to the Chief Minister's Office. The CMO has given the go-ahead, reported Manorama News, quoting sources. The action comes as part of a departmental enquiry.

If demoted, Jacob Thomas will become the first senior IPS officer in Kerala to face such a departmental action.

The IPS officer had to face departmental enquiry over several issues, including writing a book without the government's permission.

Former additional chief secretary Rajeev Sadanandan had carried out the probe against Jacob Thomas. He has found serious lapses from the part of the senior officer.

As he is an IPS officer, the central government's stance in the issue would also be crucial.

An explanation would be sought from Jacob Thomas for one more time as part of procedures.

The 1985-batch IPS officer is currently the managing director of Kerala Metal Industries Ltd.

Jacob Thomas was placed under suspension after he criticised the state government over the Ockhi disaster in 2017. He was appointed as the MD of Metal Industries Ltd towards the end of last year.

He attained the DGP rank in 2015. His service period ends in May this year.